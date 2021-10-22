Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $96.20 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 366.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,997 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $96,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.3% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Shares of EOG opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.