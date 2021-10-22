Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Twilio worth $119,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $369.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.03. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.