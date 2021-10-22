Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 118,608 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,608 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.28% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $100,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after acquiring an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after acquiring an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

