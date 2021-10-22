Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $3.00 on Monday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

