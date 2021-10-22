MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 3.4%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 45,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,147,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

