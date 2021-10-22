Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 577 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.