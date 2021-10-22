Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.28. Marchex shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 15,278 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $131.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

