Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Marriott International worth $225,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.65 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

