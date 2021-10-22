Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $168.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $168.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

