Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.
NYSE MMC traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $169.08. 6,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $168.90.
In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.