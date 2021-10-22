Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 89,461 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Allegion worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

