Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 895,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

