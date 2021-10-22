Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 172,782 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

