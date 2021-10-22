Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.