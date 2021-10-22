Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 895,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

