Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 136.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after buying an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

