Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.10% of Match Group worth $936,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,637,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,626 shares of company stock worth $12,760,201. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

