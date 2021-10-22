Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

MTLS opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

