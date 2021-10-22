Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $21.85. Mattel shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 61,160 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.