Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

