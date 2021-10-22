McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.40. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 57,344 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

