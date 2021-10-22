Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $2,547,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MDLA stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Medallia by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Medallia by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medallia by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.