MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.40

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1641452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 75.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 7.2% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

