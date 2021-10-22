Mercantile Bank Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

