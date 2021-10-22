Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce $116.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $543.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.49 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $561.88 million, with estimates ranging from $538.24 million to $581.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.97. 263,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

