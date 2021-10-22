Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.74, but opened at 4.46. Meta Materials shares last traded at 4.24, with a volume of 113,418 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Meta Materials by 253.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

