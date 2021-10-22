MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and $1.10 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,030,874,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,861,195,859 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

