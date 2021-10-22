Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $90.86 and last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2,788.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

