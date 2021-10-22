M&G’s (MNG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNG. HSBC downgraded M&G to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 79.58. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

In other news, insider John W. Foley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

