MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $400.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001608 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005592 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00046651 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

