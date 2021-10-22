MILC Platform 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 46% against the dollar. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

