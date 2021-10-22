Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $67.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mimecast by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

