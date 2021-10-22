Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $208,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

CHK opened at $61.43 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

