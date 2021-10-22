Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.11 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for about $927.92 or 0.01519658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $91,165.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 25,986 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

