Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.94. Missfresh shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 1,138 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $15,354,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

