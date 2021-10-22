Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.