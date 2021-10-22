MKM Partners Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $170.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.78. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,371. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $168.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average of $144.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.