MKM Partners Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $70.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

WWE opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

