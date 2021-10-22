MKM Partners Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $70.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.
WWE opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
