MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $157.31.

