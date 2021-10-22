MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

NYSE:GD opened at $208.04 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $209.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

