MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of MoneyGram International worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MGI opened at $6.92 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $633.22 million, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

