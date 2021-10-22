Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were down 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 3,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 143,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,863,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

