Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. 2,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 238,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,183,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

