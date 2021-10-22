Mooncoin (MOON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.07 or 0.00317462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.