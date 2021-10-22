Morgan Stanley Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $149.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

SRE opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after purchasing an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

