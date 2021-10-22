Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 9,200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in CSX were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

