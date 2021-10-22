Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $34.31 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Hill-Rom makes up 2.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 39,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $154.50 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $154.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

