Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $397.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

