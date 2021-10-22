Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 400 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 31.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

AMGN opened at $209.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.