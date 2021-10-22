Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $213.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

